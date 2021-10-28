City Guide
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a young mother originally from Wichita Falls.

Ft. Worth police told News Channel 6 that an arrest had been made for the Oct. 26 murder of Abigail Saldaña, but would not confirm the name of the suspect.

According to Telemundo, Saldaña’s was shot and killed at around 8 p.m. Saldaña’s car was reportedly found having collided with a small building on the central median of Amon Carter Blvd. and Highway 183.

The 22-year-old mother had reportedly been shot twice, once in the right arm and once in the back.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

