City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp

News Channel 6 is on the scene.
News Channel 6 is on the scene.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE OCT. 28 12:04 P.M. About seven cars were involved in an accident on Kemp and Kell E Blvds., which saw one woman transported to the hospital.

The accident appears to be the result of a momentary distraction.

According to officers on the scene, the driver of a Chevy travelling east in the center lane of Kell E. looked down while travelling at least 45 miles an hour. When she looked back up, she slammed on her brakes, but hit a Ford and forced it into the intersection of Kemp Bvld. and Kell E. Blvd.

There were three cars travelling south down in separate lanes on Kemp Blvld.: a Dodge in the right lane, a Kia Sol in the center, and a Nissan Altima in the left lane.

The Ford pushed into the intersection hit the Dodge, which then hit the Kia. The Kia then spun around and hit the Nissan.

Only one person, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in the immediate aftermath. She is expected to make a full recovery.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There has been a major accident on Kemp Blvd. and Kell E Blvd.

A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital, and is expected to be okay. She was the only person transported to the hospital as a result of the accident.

News Channel 6 reporters are on the scene, and will be giving us more detailed information soon.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel was booked into Wichita County Jail.
Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement
Ricky Dale Howard was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Nocona man sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of missing boy
The stolen items are estimated to be worth $40,000
Business owner still hopeful after $40K trailer stolen
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Latest News

The district has 1,126 students and this school year 20 % of those are transfers.
City View ISD continues to grow as student body increases
Museum staff say there are currently 22 members and dues can range between $100, $250 and $500...
WFMA hopes to increase memberships to help buy art
The Grinder Group is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public and companies
free covid testing
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen