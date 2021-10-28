UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE OCT. 28 12:04 P.M. About seven cars were involved in an accident on Kemp and Kell E Blvds., which saw one woman transported to the hospital.

The accident appears to be the result of a momentary distraction.

According to officers on the scene, the driver of a Chevy travelling east in the center lane of Kell E. looked down while travelling at least 45 miles an hour. When she looked back up, she slammed on her brakes, but hit a Ford and forced it into the intersection of Kemp Bvld. and Kell E. Blvd.

There were three cars travelling south down in separate lanes on Kemp Blvld.: a Dodge in the right lane, a Kia Sol in the center, and a Nissan Altima in the left lane.

The Ford pushed into the intersection hit the Dodge, which then hit the Kia. The Kia then spun around and hit the Nissan.

Only one person, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in the immediate aftermath. She is expected to make a full recovery.

ORIGINAL STORY:

