Businesses still seeing shipping delays due to COVID

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Even a year into COVID, some business owners say it’s hard to get simple things like cups or coffee products.

“Anytime you’re dealing with the public and you’re trying to tell them you’re so sorry, we don’t have that product today, here’s what we do have -- if that’s their favorite, they’re going to be a little upset that you didn’t have their favorite,” said Jessica Edwards, co-founder of Frank and Joe’s Coffee.

Edwards says they do their best trying to make accommodations, and that she believes the delays are due to companies being short-staffed. She’s even doubled some of her orders in an effort to play catch up.

Edwards says that unfortunately, she doesn’t see shipping delays going away anytime soon if other businesses aren’t able to get products made fast enough and shipped to her in a timely manner. However, she says that regardless of the obstacles, her business is in the long haul.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.