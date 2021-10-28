Chris Horgen announces retirement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost 30 years with News Channel 6, Chris Horgen will be retiring from broadcasting.

Chris announced his retirement during Wednesday’s newscast in a segment with longtime coworkers and friends Ashley Fitzwater and Ken Johnson. He will depart from the station in three weeks, retiring from broadcasting after almost thirty years of bringing the latest news to Texoma.

I have news tonight for each of you, personal news... My final broadcast will be November 19th at 6 p.m. I will miss you all, and I am so thankful to have had all of the opportunities to bring you first the sports and then the news for almost three decades. I cannot thank you enough for your support since I walked in the door in 1992.

In his time with News Channel 6, Chris has been a pillar of the Wichita Falls community. It’s easy to take his professionalism and charisma for granted when he’s on your screen almost every night, and we’re glad that we can take some time to honor him in the way he deserves before his departure on Nov. 19.

Over the next month, our station will be celebrating Chris and his contributions to our community. Stay tuned to see the best of Chris Horgen, from 1992 to today.

While it’s hard to see him go, we are so excited to see what his next chapter has in store, and so grateful that he left such a lasting impression on us all.

