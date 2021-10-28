City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Christ Academy High Tour Preview

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new space may not be new to students but it’s new to the public. The Brenda Stephen Blended Learning Center, is just that ---a place for students to decide how and when they want to learn and what environment works best for them to retain information.

“It also prepares them to advocate for what they need to do to learn. They need to say I need another space for this. They need to ask for it. Which means when they go into the workforce they will talk to their employers about what their needs are and they are not overly frustrated and just quit,” said Dr. Jerry Meadows, Chief Education Officer.

Dr. Meadows said the goal is to work with students in assisting them with accountability. In doing that, he said the job is getting kids focused in helping them meet their goals.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel was booked into Wichita County Jail.
Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail
News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement
Kenyon Gates was booked into Wichita County Jail.
WF man charged for abuse, death of dog
Ricky Dale Howard was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Nocona man sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of missing boy

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday
Siamese cat
WF cat dies of rabies; health officials warn residents
Museum staff say there are currently 22 members and dues can range between $100, $250 and $500...
WFMA hopes to increase memberships to help buy art
The district has 1,126 students and this school year 20 % of those are transfers.
City View ISD continues to grow as student body increases