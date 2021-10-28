Christ Academy High Tour Preview

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new space may not be new to students but it’s new to the public. The Brenda Stephen Blended Learning Center, is just that ---a place for students to decide how and when they want to learn and what environment works best for them to retain information.

“It also prepares them to advocate for what they need to do to learn. They need to say I need another space for this. They need to ask for it. Which means when they go into the workforce they will talk to their employers about what their needs are and they are not overly frustrated and just quit,” said Dr. Jerry Meadows, Chief Education Officer.

Dr. Meadows said the goal is to work with students in assisting them with accountability. In doing that, he said the job is getting kids focused in helping them meet their goals.

