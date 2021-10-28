City View ISD continues to grow as student body increases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In just three short years staff with City View ISD has made way for a new wing of classrooms, a renovated cafeteria and now new lockers rooms for students.

The district has 1,126 students spread across two campuses and this school year 20 % of the student body are made up of transfer students.

“We added our sixth graders up here this last year and we really needed the space to be able to accommodate them. We wanted to provide our student athletes a cut above when it comes to facilities in this area,” said Scott Boswell, principal of City View Junior/ Senior High School.

With the help of a $10 million school bond passed in 2019, the district was able to build new athletics locker rooms, offices and even fix major structural issues at the City View Junior/ Senior High School.

“The foundation on the boy’s locker room next to the gym was failing. So we’ve tore out all the walls and we went back in to put in new walls and flooring,” said Tony Bushong, superintendent City View ISD.

The funds also made it possible to replace the school’s entire air conditioning system, along with additional funds the district saved over the past three years.

“We have been able to save $3 million over the last three years and so we went ahead and spent $2 million of that for new air conditioning system. So I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot of things and we’ve used tax payers money wisely,” said Bushong. I think we would love to one day take some of the land we already own and build a new junior high and build an auditorium.

Superintendent Bushong said they plan to use the remainder of that $3 million to expand parking at City View’s Elementary School.

