City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has gained a new voice.

Chris Horgen, longtime anchor of News Channel 6, was announced as the city’s new Public Information Officer on Thursday morning.

“Throughout his career in Wichita Falls, Chris has established himself as a trusted voice in the community, and the City is confident in his ability to be an effective communicator and leader representing the voice of the City in Wichita Falls,” said a city press release.

Chris has been with News Channel 6 for the last 29 years, most recently serving as anchor and Assistant News Director. He announced his retirement from broadcasting during Wednesday’s evening newscast.

While he originally hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, his credentials and deep roots in the Wichita Falls community speak for themselves. He’s a former Board member and President for the Volunteer Services Council at the North Texas State Hospital, and currently serves on the boards of the Wichita Falls Food Bank and Crime Stoppers of WF Board. He’s also received the North Texas United Way Volunteer of the Year Award.

News Channel 6 was lucky to have Chris for nearly three decades, and we’re so excited for his next adventure. However, we couldn’t let him go without honoring all of the amazing thing’s he’s accomplished! Chris’s last broadcast will be on Nov. 19, and the station will be celebrating him over the next month with short anecdotes in our newscasts. Make sure to tune in to see the best of Chris Horgen, from 1992 to today!

