City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Halloween in downtown Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Library
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year the Wichita Falls Library is excited to be a part of the weekend festivities by keeping kids active and safe. Jana Hausburg library administrator said it’s important for the library to be a family friendly environment.

“We want to have a sense of normalcy as much as we can and having the library participate in that and bring a little bit of fun and joy. I think it’s very important in their childhood experience,” said Hausburg.

In addition she says the library loves kids and candy and find this very fitting. The downtown events takes places Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel was booked into Wichita County Jail.
Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail
Stormy Johnson
Mother indicted for murder after 11-year-old son found dead in car
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong to severe storms will develop tonight
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents now charged with capital murder for death of one-year-old
Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood

Latest News

The Grinder Group is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public and companies
free covid testing
Texoma
Businesses still seeing shipping delays due to COVID
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement
Find out if the tales of Kell House are real or folklore
Tanner takes us inside Kell House’s Haunted Tours