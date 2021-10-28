City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the AstroTech facility in Titusville, Fla. It will be first space mission to explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids.

The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft’s Oct. 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey.

After measuring the electric current this week, NASA reported Wednesday that one of Lucy’s two giant, circular solar panels is only between 75% and 95% extended. A lanyard is holding it in place.

Any attempt at reopening the wing — which is 24 feet in diameter (7 meters) — would not occur before mid-November.

So far, the problem has not affected Lucy’s outbound flight, so there’s no rush to figure out the next step, according to NASA. Everything else on the spacecraft is working properly.

The nearly $1 billion mission seeks to explore seven so-called Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the sun and another space rock closer to home. Lucy should swoop within 600 miles (965 kilometers) of each target.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel was booked into Wichita County Jail.
Bubba McDaniel booked into county jail
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement
Ricky Dale Howard was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Nocona man sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of missing boy
A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child
The stolen items are estimated to be worth $40,000
Business owner still hopeful after $40K trailer stolen

Latest News

The district has 1,126 students and this school year 20 % of those are transfers.
City View ISD continues to grow as student body increases
Museum staff say there are currently 22 members and dues can range between $100, $250 and $500...
WFMA hopes to increase memberships to help buy art
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on deer hunter
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo