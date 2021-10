WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Breezy conditions will linger into Friday but winds will not be quite as strong as today. Northwesterly winds will blow at 20 to 25 with gust up to 30 at times. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s. Winds will be lighter this weekend, leading to great conditions for Halloween.

