Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour visits Archer City High School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Unite Arrive Alive Tour collaborated with Archer City High School to give students the experience of driving while intoxicated, impaired and distracted.

“We are just here to update students with the knowledge of the effects that it does cause like impairment, hand and eye coordination, timing things like that,” Shaquille Hill, traveling educator for the Arrive Alive Tour said. “It is just trying to keep the roads a safer place.”

“At Archer City High School, it is our main focus to have safety of the students, but so much of what happens occurs outside the walls of the classroom,” John Sherrill, Principal at Archer City High School said. “We were excited to have this opportunity to pair up with arrive alive to talk about the ramifications of making some very poor choices behind the wheel.”

The students were able to try the VR simulation which gave real effects and feelings of driving while intoxicated but without the real life consequences. I spoke with two students on what they learned from this experience.

“If I had a good friend then they would tell me hey you don’t need to drive tonight,” Jillian Liles, student at Archer City High School said. “You could always call your parents or someone you trust to help you.”

“Anyone who is willing to get behind the wheel intoxicated or anything really needs to think about their actions and choices of what actually could happen,” Maddie Lopez, student at Archer City High School said.

Students and faculty say they appreciate the Arrive Alive Tour educating them on the bad things that can happen if you get behind the wheel under the influence. They hope that after today, this will help make the roads safer not only in Archer City, but across the nation.

“Everybody is having fun, everybody is watching each other and the mistakes they have made but really they are being educated about those potential pitfalls,” Principal Sherril said. “At the end of the day, our students go home safe and alive.”

“You never know how many people you truly impact,” Hill said. “Like I said we pretty much go through all 50 states and it is a blessing to be honest because a lot of people tell me their stories on how they lost someone and things like this can easily prevent that.”

