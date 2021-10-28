City Guide
Very windy conditions will be present Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are looking at very windy conditions. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. The high for today will be 70 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 44 with clear skies. Friday, it is also looking very windy. The wind will be out the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph. The high on Friday will be 70 with sunny skies. This weekend we look to return to the mid-70s. However, by next week, we are looking at another front system coming into Texoma. This system looks to drop us down into the 50s by Tuesday. Rain chances look to return Monday and last through Wednesday.

