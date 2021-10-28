City Guide
West Foundation principal gets “slimed” for a good cause

A penny war and subsequent sliming raised $723 for the school.
A penny war and subsequent sliming raised $723 for the school.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -West Foundation principal Kim Smith was slimed on Thursday -- but the goo was for a good cause.

The West Foundation PTO held a “Penny War” throughout the month of October, where students were encouraged to bring pennies to school and donate to one of two administrators they wanted to save from sliming.

The contest between Smith and assistant principal Jared Jacobs ultimately raised $723, and Smith was slimed on Thursday morning at West Foundation Elementary.

