West Foundation principal gets “slimed” for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -West Foundation principal Kim Smith was slimed on Thursday -- but the goo was for a good cause.

The West Foundation PTO held a “Penny War” throughout the month of October, where students were encouraged to bring pennies to school and donate to one of two administrators they wanted to save from sliming.

The contest between Smith and assistant principal Jared Jacobs ultimately raised $723, and Smith was slimed on Thursday morning at West Foundation Elementary.

