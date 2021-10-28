WF man charged for abuse, death of dog

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged for the abuse and death of his dog, a pitbull named Medusa.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kenyon Gates initially called WF Animal Control “wanting his dying female pit-bull dog (Medusa) to be picked up and disposed of.” When an Animal Control officer responded to a call on Lucas Ave. back in June of 2021, he saw a dog lying on the ground, covered in flies.

Medusa is said to have had maggots in her hindquarters and smelled of infection. She was extremely malnourished, with visible bones and a sunken abdomen. Gates reportedly told Animal Control that she had given birth to a litter of puppies two days prior; every one of those ten puppies had died.

When the officer asked Gates if he had taken Medusa to a vet, Gates allegedly “became belligerent and told the ACO to do his job and take the animal.” With the dog’s breath becoming increasingly shallow and gasping, the officer did take Medusa to the WF Animal Shelter.

She didn’t make it. According to the report, Medusa died in the officer’s arms just before being placed on the exam table.

The Animal Control officer would eventually write that Gates had a “cavalier attitude towards the entire situation and apparent lack of empathy for the condition he allowed this animal to remain in.” The officer also warned that any other animal in Gates’ care could be in danger.

While the incident occurred in June, the arrest warrant was only issued on Oct. 26. Gates has never previously been charged with animal abuse, but has a criminal history stretching back to 2005.

Gates was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a misdemeanor. His bond has been set at $8,000.

