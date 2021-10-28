City Guide
WFMA hopes to increase memberships to help buy art

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University is looking for new members to be apart of their WFMA Collectors Circle.

Museum staff say there are currently 22 members and dues can range between $100, $250 and $500 dollars a year. Membership comes with access to certain programs and events and having the opportunity to vote on which pieces the museum will purchase for it’s permeant collection.

“What’s really cool about this is those artworks now belong to the public and it’s our responsibility as a museum to make those objects available to the public. We do that through exhibitions so that generations after generations can come see them,” said Tracee Robertson, museum director of The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University.

If you do decide to join the WFMA Collector’s Circle annual dues must be paid now, in order to take part in their annual acquisition voting event on Nov. 4.

To find out more information visit the WFMA website.

