3 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 3 deaths and 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 29.

32 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were 12 deaths reported this week. Three of those patients were vaccinated. 70% of the 106 new cases reported this week were not vaccinated.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 25, 2021 3 50s, 60s, 80s 30 45 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 2 50s, 60s 15 37 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 1 90s 27 37 Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 3 40s, 60s, 70s 19 35 Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 3 50s, 60s, 70s 17 32

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 151 new cases, 82% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.\

The Health District has 17 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending October 29, 2021, to 106. There were 12 deaths total reported; Case 20,688 (50s), Case 20,579 (60s), Case 21,345 (60s), Case 21,184 (80s vaccinated-Moderna), Case 21,612 (50s), Case 21,712 (90s vaccinated-Moderna), Case 21,824 (60s), Case 21,456 (70s), Case 21,941 (40s), Case 21,788 (50s), Case 12,066-2 (70s vaccinated-Moderna), Case 20,586 (60s).

For the week ending October 29, 2021, there are 106 new cases, 32 hospitalizations, and 242 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 70%.

To date, Wichita County has had 201 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 941 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 32).

Of the 32 individuals hospitalized today, 8 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 2 are reinfections (who are also vaccine breakthrough cases).

For the week ending October 29, 2021, the positivity rate is 10%.

Total Hospitalizations = 32

Stable - 16 Critical - 16

Age Range Stable Critical 0-5 0 0 6-10 0 0 11-19 0 0 20-29 2 0 30-39 3 2 40-49 1 1 50-59 5 6 60-69 4 5 70-79 0 1 80+ 1 1

