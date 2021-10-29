City Guide
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE OCT. 29 7:15 P.M. One man has died in a major car crash outside of Wichita Falls.

The driver of a Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene. News Channel 6 reporters say that another man has been taken to the hospital.

The accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 281, the route between Wichita Falls and Scotland. While vehicles travelling north towards Wichita Falls may be allowed through, all southbound traffic heading towards Scotland and Windthorst has been temporarily halted.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There has been a major car accident on Highway 281, just outside of Wichita Falls.

News Channel 6 reporters on the scene say that a car is on fire, and that there could be a potential fatality.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

