City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Church marks election day with 93rd annual soup luncheon

After almost a hundred years, the soup’s secret recipe remains the same.
93rd annual election day soup luncheon at the Church of the Good Shepherd
93rd annual election day soup luncheon at the Church of the Good Shepherd(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election day is Tuesday, which means the election day soup luncheon at the Church of the Good Shepherd is ready for its 93rd year of serving the community.

The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the church. It will cost $7 for a pint of soup and $12 for a quart. Brian Chase, the church’s pastor, says they started this for people traveling to Wichita Falls by train to vote, and it has now turned into nearly a century-old tradition.

“Our church would set up a soup station right outside of the train station,” Chase said. “When people got out to vote we would provide them with a lunch then send them back on their way. Believe it or not, but we are using the same exact recipe that we did 93 years ago.”

Pastor Brian says he is excited for another big turnout like last year, when the church sold out of soup. He attributed those sales to the deliciousness of the soup, which is made with the original secret recipe that started everything almost a hundred years ago.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen
Kenyon Gates was booked into Wichita County Jail.
WF man charged for abuse, death of dog
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

Iowa Park
The City of Iowa Park gets new police and fire station
Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home
Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday