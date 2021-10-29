Church marks election day with 93rd annual soup luncheon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election day is Tuesday, which means the election day soup luncheon at the Church of the Good Shepherd is ready for its 93rd year of serving the community.

The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the church. It will cost $7 for a pint of soup and $12 for a quart. Brian Chase, the church’s pastor, says they started this for people traveling to Wichita Falls by train to vote, and it has now turned into nearly a century-old tradition.

“Our church would set up a soup station right outside of the train station,” Chase said. “When people got out to vote we would provide them with a lunch then send them back on their way. Believe it or not, but we are using the same exact recipe that we did 93 years ago.”

Pastor Brian says he is excited for another big turnout like last year, when the church sold out of soup. He attributed those sales to the deliciousness of the soup, which is made with the original secret recipe that started everything almost a hundred years ago.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.