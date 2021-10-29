The City of Iowa Park gets new police and fire station

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - They’re looking to spend $5 million dollars on a new police station and a new fire station. City Manager Jerry Flemming said the city went back and forth about getting approval for the past eighteen years. He said a few things held them up from getting ahead including COVID. But now the designs are laid out and everyone’s on board. Police Chief Steven Davis said the last time the police station was redesigned was in 1985.

“We’ve had some flooding issues, in portion of our buildings we’ve had some roof work done on it. Running out of room to store a lot of this evidence and paperwork that we’re required by the state to maintain,” said Davis.

Davis says with all the work the police station demands it’s time for a new place to work. Although the city is safe. They want to keep it that way but they’ve gotta be up with the times.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.