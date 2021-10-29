City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The City of Iowa Park gets new police and fire station

Iowa Park
Iowa Park
Iowa Park(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - They’re looking to spend $5 million dollars on a new police station and a new fire station. City Manager Jerry Flemming said the city went back and forth about getting approval for the past eighteen years. He said a few things held them up from getting ahead including COVID. But now the designs are laid out and everyone’s on board. Police Chief Steven Davis said the last time the police station was redesigned was in 1985.

“We’ve had some flooding issues, in portion of our buildings we’ve had some roof work done on it. Running out of room to store a lot of this evidence and paperwork that we’re required by the state to maintain,” said Davis.

Davis says with all the work the police station demands it’s time for a new place to work. Although the city is safe. They want to keep it that way but they’ve gotta be up with the times.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen
Kenyon Gates was booked into Wichita County Jail.
WF man charged for abuse, death of dog
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

Possibly fatal crash outside WF
BREAKING: major car accident, possible death on Hwy 281
Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home
Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home
93rd annual election day soup luncheon at the Church of the Good Shepherd
Church marks election day with 93rd annual soup luncheon
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say