Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crazy cat lady stopped by News Channel 6 today -- oh wait, that’s Paige Morgan!

Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday for our Pet of the Week segment. Two kittens rounded out her amazing cat lady costume, and despite some stiff competition, they managed to steal the show.

Alvin and Simon left their brother Theodore back at the shelter, but we’ve been told he has a strong family resemblance (of cuteness). The three brothers are seven weeks old and will be available for adoption on Nov. 4 of next week.

These sweet orange kitties are extremely curious about the world around them, and they love people -- if you pick one up, you’ll feel a purr rumble through his entire body!

While Animal Services encourages that kittens be adopted in pairs, you can also choose to take only one of them home.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The $40 adoption fee covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license. You will also need to pre-pay for the cats to be neutered, which helps keep the stray cat population in check!

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting Animal Services at 1207 Hatton Road. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

