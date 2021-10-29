City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Early voting ends Friday

With elections right around the corner, KAUZ News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the...
With elections right around the corner, KAUZ News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the best and most updated coverage.(KBTX)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking to avoid the lines on Nov. 2, Friday is the last day for early voting in Wichita County!

Voters have the opportunity to vote on eight amendments to the state constitution. Closer to home, Wichita Falls City Council has races for At-Large Councilor, District 1 Councilor, and District 2 Councilor; Wilbarger county is voting on a $40 million bond for Vernon ISD.

You find more in-depth information on local elections, what’s on the state ballot, and how you can make your voice heard by clicking here.

Make sure to check out News Channel 6 for up-to-date coverage and results on Nov. 2!

Click here to see where you can vote early in various counties, and see below for a list of locations in Wichita County.

Location & AddressDateTime
Wichita County CourthouseOct. 18-228 a.m. to 5 p.m.
900 7th St. Room 139, Wichita Falls TXOct. 237 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-297 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Pct 2 BuildingOct. 18-228 a.m. to 5 p.m.
103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354Oct. 237 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-297 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office SubstationOct. 18-228 a.m. to 5 p.m.
400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367Oct. 237 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-297 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Home DepotOct. 18-2210 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3705 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls TXOct. 2310 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-2910 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sikes Center MallOct. 18-2211 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita FallsOct. 2311 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct 2412 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-2911 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner Pct 4 BldgOct. 18-228 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360Oct. 23-24Closed
Oct. 25-291 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions? Want more information? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com with suggestions and coverage requests.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen
Kenyon Gates was booked into Wichita County Jail.
WF man charged for abuse, death of dog
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

Officials are looking for this kitten's mother and littermates, as well as anyone who might...
UPDATE: WF health officials searching for rabies cat litter, exposed citizens
After staff with the city learned that The TX-DOT will not be providing grants requested to...
WF Circle Trail remains at a standstill
Jay Herrera said the last time he heard from his daughter was on Oct. 21 just before his worst...
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
Texas abortion law graphic
Opponents of controversial Texas abortion law seek green light for a challenge from the Supreme Court