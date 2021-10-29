Early voting ends Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking to avoid the lines on Nov. 2, Friday is the last day for early voting in Wichita County!

Voters have the opportunity to vote on eight amendments to the state constitution. Closer to home, Wichita Falls City Council has races for At-Large Councilor, District 1 Councilor, and District 2 Councilor; Wilbarger county is voting on a $40 million bond for Vernon ISD.

You find more in-depth information on local elections, what’s on the state ballot, and how you can make your voice heard by clicking here.

Click here to see where you can vote early in various counties, and see below for a list of locations in Wichita County.

Location & Address Date Time Wichita County Courthouse Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 900 7th St. Room 139, Wichita Falls TX Oct. 23 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Pct 2 Building Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354 Oct. 23 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367 Oct. 23 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot Oct. 18-22 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 3705 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls TX Oct. 23 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sikes Center Mall Oct. 18-22 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls Oct. 23 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 24 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-29 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg Oct. 18-22 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360 Oct. 23-24 Closed Oct. 25-29 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

