Early voting ends Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking to avoid the lines on Nov. 2, Friday is the last day for early voting in Wichita County!
Voters have the opportunity to vote on eight amendments to the state constitution. Closer to home, Wichita Falls City Council has races for At-Large Councilor, District 1 Councilor, and District 2 Councilor; Wilbarger county is voting on a $40 million bond for Vernon ISD.
You find more in-depth information on local elections, what’s on the state ballot, and how you can make your voice heard by clicking here.
Click here to see where you can vote early in various counties, and see below for a list of locations in Wichita County.
|Location & Address
|Date
|Time
|Wichita County Courthouse
|Oct. 18-22
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|900 7th St. Room 139, Wichita Falls TX
|Oct. 23
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Oct 24
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Oct. 25-29
|7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Commissioner Pct 2 Building
|Oct. 18-22
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354
|Oct. 23
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Oct. 24
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Oct. 25-29
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Wichita County Tax Office Substation
|Oct. 18-22
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367
|Oct. 23
|7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Oct 24
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Oct. 25-29
|7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Home Depot
|Oct. 18-22
|10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|3705 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls TX
|Oct. 23
|10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Oct 24
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Oct. 25-29
|10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Sikes Center Mall
|Oct. 18-22
|11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls
|Oct. 23
|11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Oct 24
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Oct. 25-29
|11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg
|Oct. 18-22
|8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360
|Oct. 23-24
|Closed
|Oct. 25-29
|1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
