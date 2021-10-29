Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ has confirmed that Stanley Frank Szeliga has been arrested for the murder of Abigail Saldaña on Oct. 27.

Detectives told News Channel 6 that they found evidence showing that Szeliga, 54, had been stalking and harassing the 22-year-old mother, and that he had been following her just prior to the shooting.

Szeliga allegedly refused to speak with law enforcement after they located his apartment in Irving, and the Ft. Worth Police Department’s SWAT team returned with a search warrant on Oct. 27. Szeliga reportedly refused to open the door, and when SWAT team members finally got into the apartment, they found him on the balcony with self-inflicted cuts on various parts of his body.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant as Szeliga was treated for the mostly superficial injuries, and ultimately placed him under arrest for murder.

Szeliga was booked into the Ft. Worth jail. His bond is currently set at $250,000.

The news of Szeliga’s arrest is the latest information in the death of Abigail Saldaña, a 22-year-old mother originally from Wichita Falls.

Officer Brad Perez of the Ft. Worth Police Department said that Saldaña was found in her car with gunshot wounds to her torso on Oct. 26, after officers responded to a major accident call off Highway 183 and EB International Pkwy. Despite medical units’ attempts to revive her, Saldaña succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez told News Channel 6 that this is an ongoing investigation, and that no further details will be provided.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.