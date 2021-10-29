City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker among performers for 5,000th Grand Ole Opry show

By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The Grand Ole Opry is holding its 5,000th consecutive show on Saturday, and some of the biggest stars in country music will perform to mark the historic event.

Circle will air the two-hour special at 8 p.m. ET and make it available live on Facebook and YouTube.

Some of the performers include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and Dustin Lynch.

Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole...
Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole Opry.(Circle)

The weekly concert began in November 1925 on WSM Radio and holds the title of the world’s longest-running broadcast.

The Opry continued with performances in front of no audience during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the broadcast never missed a week.

You can check your local listings here to see where Circle airs where you live.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen
Kenyon Gates was booked into Wichita County Jail.
WF man charged for abuse, death of dog
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Chris Horgen, Evening Anchor
Chris Horgen announces retirement

Latest News

After staff with the city learned that The TX-DOT will not be providing grants requested to...
WF Circle Trail remains at a standstill
Jay Herrera said the last time he heard from his daughter was on Oct. 21 just before his worst...
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC
It's that time of year again, costumes, candy and COVID-19. But, this year the pandemic is...
As COVID cases fall, Halloween brings more fun and less fear
It's that time of year again, costumes, candy and COVID-19. But, this year the pandemic is...
How to have COVID-safe Halloween