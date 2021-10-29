Halloween weekend events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is finally here, and News Channel 6 is just as excited as you are to celebrate the spooky occasion.

Trick-or-treating will be taking place as usual on Oct. 31, even though it’s a Sunday. Wichita County hasn’t changed the “date” of Halloween despite school being the next day, and while trick-or-treaters may still show up at your door on Saturday, the official day remains Oct. 31. While individual neighborhoods, churches, and organizations may hold their own festivities on a different day, it’s up to them!

Oklahoma residents, however, should be aware that Lawton’s designated hours are Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

While we wouldn’t be surprised if kids took advantage of the holiday by trick-or-treating on both days, we know that not everyone is going to be handing out treats. A good rule of thumb for this holiday involves lighting -- if you don’t want to give out treats, keep your front porch light off. If you’re out with your kids, skip that house! The NextDoor app has tried to help with this conundrum by launching an interactive trick-or-treat map for this Halloween with details on where to get the best candy and see the coolest decorations.

Meanwhile, local businesses and organizations are celebrating the holiday with cool events. You can see them on our community calendar, or look below! We’ve covered a lot of these in previous news articles, so make sure to click the links for details.

Friday, October 29

Find out if the 112-year old Kell House really does house any ghosts via a haunted tour! The museum will tell real stories and walk you around the grounds. You can also choose to stay for a showing of Kell House (the Movie). Make sure to make your reservations today!

Saturday, October 30

Downtown Wichita Falls is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat from 1 to 4 p.m.! Over 20 businesses are participating in this free event, so make sure to check it out!

Community Fest is taking place at Evangel Church! Bring your family and join in on hay rides, face painting, and a slew of fun games from 4 to 6 p.m.

Kell House is hosting its second annual jack-o’-lantern jubilee! Register your child online to decorate a pumpkin, participate in a scavenger hunt, and snap some photos on the Kell House Museum grounds.

Tour Burkburnett High School’s “ofrenda” to have fun while learning about a beautiful cultural experience. Guests can bring their own photos to add to their wall of honor, and the free event also features a photo both, face paint, skull-making stations, and a safe trick-or-treat zone. Make sure to bring food donations to help restock their food bank -- donations are accepted at the front door.

Bingo, Bags, & Badges is back! For $75, get 20 bingo cards, grab a meal, and watch your favorite law enforcement officer as they walk the runway to their favorite music and model fabulous bags! Play bingo to win a designer bag, generously donated to benefit Patsy’s House.

Sunday, October 31

Comanche Nation Casino is getting into the Halloween spirit, with a Fright Night hot seat and costume contest. Show off your spookiest costume from 9-11 p.m. for a chance to win up to a thousand dollars in cash, and/or Comanche Credit.

