Safety tips for spooky season
Protect yourself and your loved ones this Halloween.
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You can still be safe during spooky season, and News Channel 6 has curated a list of safety tips from the Texas Department of Transportation, AAA Texas and local organizations on how to stay safe this Halloween.
Drive with extra caution during trick-or-treating hours.
- Drive slowly and stay alert. Halloween means that excited kids are everywhere, and they aren’t always going to look before they dart into the street. Young trick-or-treaters likely don’t know the rules of traffic, and are more liable to cross mid-block or between parked cars. Be especially aware around 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., when trick-or-treaters are out in force.
- No, really -- drive slowly. If the worst comes to pass and you hit someone while driving, your speed can be the difference between life, serious injury and death. A pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if they’re hit by a car travelling at 35 mph compared to 25 mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. You also have less reaction time if you’re going fast, so slow down!
- Use your headlights, especially in residential areas. While you don’t want to blind someone by accident with your brights, it’s important that you’re able to see your surroundings: trick-or-treaters come in all colors, shapes, and sizes, and you don’t want to miss anyone wearing a dark costume.
- Turn the radio down. Jamming out to Monster Mash is great, but Halloween is a time when you need to hear what’s going on around you -- like a parent yelling for their child to stop before running into the road. You can turn the volume up on another day.
- Treat driveways as dangers. Children are likely to be running through them on the way to the next house, and since kids don’t drive, they have a hard time judging how drivers might react. Trick-or-treaters will likely think they have the okay to keep going, so make sure to stop to let them all pass instead of assuming they’ll wait for you to pull out of the driveway.
- Don’t pass other cars stopped on the street. They could be picking up or dropping off kids, and doors might open unexpectedly. If you’re dropping someone off, make sure to put your hazards on!
- Don’t drive drunk. Arrange a designated driver or take a taxi if you plan to celebrate the holiday with alcohol, even if you’re only planning to have one beer. If you see someone driving drunk, call law enforcement.
Trick-or-treat safely in a group.
- Trick or treat together. AAA recommends that parents accompany young trick-or-treaters at least until the age of 12.
- Review safety with kids. Your kids can’t drive, so they won’t know the rules of traffic. Make sure to go over things like looking both ways, staying on the sidewalk and using crosswalks. Also include other holiday-specific precautions: don’t walk between or around parked cars, and stop at driveways to make sure no cars are going in or out.
- Pick your costumes wisely, or modify treat buckets for visibility. While bright and reflective costumes make for safer travels, you can add reflective tape to dark costumes and treat buckets to increase visibility. It’s also best to make sure your disguises don’t limit visibility, and for younger kids, check and adjust the length of their costume so they don’t trip.
- Get a flashlight with fresh batteries. It helps the trick-or-treater see obstacles and makes them more visible to drivers -- but teach your kids that they should never point them directly in someone else’s eyes.
Make sure your house is safe and prepared, whether you’re home or away.
- Use your porch light. Trick-or-treaters usually go to houses that have their front porch lights on, because it symbolizes candy. If you’re not handing out treats, turn it off (but keep the rest of the house well-lit; see #2).
- Lock your doors and secure your home. Halloween means a lot of people walking around at night, and it’s easy to see who’s home and who’s not. Secure your house against burglars by making sure all homes and windows are locked, and make sure your house is well lit. If you have a home security system, activate it.
- Avoid using lit candles or open flames as decoration. These present a fire hazard, since they can easily be knocked over. Use LED or electric products instead, and make sure there aren’t any exposed wires. If you’re using a smoke machine, make sure it’s in good working order with fresh batteries so you don’t end up with burns instead of a cool fog.
- Ensure walkways around your home are free of obstructions, especially dangerous spikes. We’ve all seen it: a child gets excited, starts running, and promptly trips over nothing. With excited trick-or-treaters on the way to your door, make sure that you remove the more dangerous hazards from their route to try and minimize the likelihood of serious injury.
