Safety tips for spooky season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You can still be safe during spooky season, and News Channel 6 has curated a list of safety tips from the Texas Department of Transportation, AAA Texas and local organizations on how to stay safe this Halloween.

Drive with extra caution during trick-or-treating hours.

Drive slowly and stay alert. Halloween means that excited kids are everywhere, and they aren’t always going to look before they dart into the street. Young trick-or-treaters likely don’t know the rules of traffic, and are more liable to cross mid-block or between parked cars. Be especially aware around 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., when trick-or-treaters are out in force.

No, really -- drive slowly. If the worst comes to pass and you hit someone while driving, your speed can be the difference between life, serious injury and death. A pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if they’re hit by a car travelling at 35 mph compared to 25 mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. You also have less reaction time if you’re going fast, so slow down!

Use your headlights, especially in residential areas. While you don’t want to blind someone by accident with your brights, it’s important that you’re able to see your surroundings: trick-or-treaters come in all colors, shapes, and sizes, and you don’t want to miss anyone wearing a dark costume.

Turn the radio down. Jamming out to Monster Mash is great, but Halloween is a time when you need to hear what’s going on around you -- like a parent yelling for their child to stop before running into the road. You can turn the volume up on another day.

Treat driveways as dangers. Children are likely to be running through them on the way to the next house, and since kids don’t drive, they have a hard time judging how drivers might react. Trick-or-treaters will likely think they have the okay to keep going, so make sure to stop to let them all pass instead of assuming they’ll wait for you to pull out of the driveway.

Don’t pass other cars stopped on the street. They could be picking up or dropping off kids, and doors might open unexpectedly. If you’re dropping someone off, make sure to put your hazards on!