UPDATE: WF health officials searching for rabies cat litter, exposed citizens

Officials are looking for this kitten's mother and littermates, as well as anyone who might have been exposed to them.(Courtesy of City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is warning the public to stay vigilant after a kitten found at Sikes Senter Mall tested positive for rabies.

A resident found a Siamese kitten at Sikes Senter Mall and took it home. However, the cat quickly became ill, and passed away soon after being taken to a vet. Animal Services officers sent the kitten to the Department of State Services, which notified local authorities on Thursday that the cat had tested positive for rabies.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have come into contact with that kitten between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 to immediately call the Local Rabies Control Authority.

The positive exposure comes after a bat also tested positive for rabies on Sept. 22.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and is frequently spread through infected animal bites and saliva. It’s usually fatal to both humans and animals if not caught before clinical signs appear. In humans, these manifest as flu-like symptoms that develop into delirium, insomnia, and hallucinations.

