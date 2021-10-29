UPDATE: WF health officials searching for rabies cat litter, exposed citizens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is warning the public to stay vigilant after a kitten found at Sikes Senter Mall tested positive for rabies.

A resident found a Siamese kitten at Sikes Senter Mall and took it home. However, the cat quickly became ill, and passed away soon after being taken to a vet. Animal Services officers sent the kitten to the Department of State Services, which notified local authorities on Thursday that the cat had tested positive for rabies.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have come into contact with that kitten between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 to immediately call the Local Rabies Control Authority.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is actively trying to locate anyone who may have come into contact with a kitten which tested positive for rabies between October 12, 2021, and October 18, 2021. The kitten was found near Sikes Center Mall [sic] on October 18, 2021. We are also trying to find the mother and any littermates. If you believe you have come into contact with this kitten, please call Animal Control between 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at 940-761-7824. After 5:00 pm, please call 940-761-7800.

The positive exposure comes after a bat also tested positive for rabies on Sept. 22.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and is frequently spread through infected animal bites and saliva. It’s usually fatal to both humans and animals if not caught before clinical signs appear. In humans, these manifest as flu-like symptoms that develop into delirium, insomnia, and hallucinations.

