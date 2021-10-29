WF Circle Trail remains at a standstill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents of Wichita Falls hoping to see the Circle Trial move forward will have to wait until next year.

After staff with the city of Wichita Falls learned that The Texas Department of Transportation will not be providing grants requested to complete remaining portions of the trail in Lucy Park and along Lake Wichita.

During a TX-Dot Commissioners meeting 41 communities in the state were awarded $54.7 million ,but Wichita Falls was unfortunately not on that list.

“It’s disappointing but at the same time we realize that we’re not going to get that grant every year,” said Mayor Stephen Santellana. We’re grateful for all the money TX-Dot has granted us in the past and next year if they put that money back out there we will just re apply again.”

Mayor Santellana also said the city is not currently exploring any other ways to get those portions of the trail completed and it’s not guaranteed that next year’s funds can be allocated to trails systems.

