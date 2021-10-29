City Guide
The wind will calm down by Friday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, it is looking very windy. The wind will be out the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph. The high on Friday will be 70 with sunny skies. This weekend we look to return to the mid-70s. However, by next week, we are looking at another front system coming into Texoma. This system looks to drop us down into the 50s by Tuesday. Rain chances look to return Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Temps look to drop down into the 50s by Tuesday. This is going to be caused by a stronger cold front.

