TFI facility to open in WF Summer 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Family Initiative team have purchased what used to be a Midwestern State University nursing facility, that they plan to turn into a child care facility.

The facility will serve children going through the foster care system who have high level needs and require special care before returning home or to a foster care setting.

“They might have behavioral needs ,they might have been trafficking victims ,and they may have had such issues related to their abuse or neglect,” said Angela Nowell, senior administrator for Texas Family Initiative.

While there is one of these facilities in Abilene this will be the second one to open it’s doors to children in need.

“There are 1,000 of children all across the State of Texas who need these high level beds and there are quite a few of them here in Wichita Falls,” said Nowell.

TFI staff will be partnering with 2INgage, who took over portions of Child Protective Services in Wichita Falls to help in child placement and keep them near their families.

“There’s no question we can provide better services if we’re not shipping kids all around the state. We can and should be taking care of these kids,” said Representative James Frank , of District 69.

If they get sent somewhere else it’s outside 2INgage scope of influence and they could get a different case manager from somewhere else, and lose that continuity,” said Nowell.

The facility will provide all the comforts of home and in house resources to 25 kids but it will also bring in new jobs to the Wichita Falls community.

“We want to make sure they get great employees. Just because you open something doesn’t mean you’re helping kids, you’re helping kids if you have great employees that are helping kids,”said Representative Frank.

“I have an opportunity to employ 40 people in really good jobs, really good pay and benefits. said Nowell. “It’s a plus to be able to do it in a place where you can help kids and who doesn’t want to do that.”

TFI staff said they will have an official ground breaking ceremony next month and once blueprints are approve they can move forward with reconstructing the entire building. They hope to have the entire project complete by Summer 2022.

