City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County Commissioners meeting voted on the a re-distructing committee

Re-districting
Wichita County
Wichita County(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioner’s meeting took place today to discuss the redistricting committee. The committee decided that they won’t need a committee for the re-districting plan. Judge Woody Gossom said the committee took time to review areas that would affect minority communities and provide them with options.

“What was the percentage of Black and Hispanic in 2010. You’ve gotta try to keep that pretty close to having that same balance or greater of minorities persons so that there is a chance of to have significant influence of being able to elect a candidate of their choice,” said Judge Gossom.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen
Kenyon Gates was booked into Wichita County Jail.
WF man charged for abuse, death of dog
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth
Arrest made in case of WF woman killed in Ft. Worth

Latest News

The center will serve children in foster care with high level needs and require special care.
TFI facility to open in WF Summer 2022
There has been a major car accident on Highway 281, just outside of Wichita Falls.
Possibly fatal crash on Hwy 281 outside WF
Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Iowa Park
The City of Iowa Park gets new police and fire station