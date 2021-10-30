Wichita County Commissioners meeting voted on the a re-distructing committee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioner’s meeting took place today to discuss the redistricting committee. The committee decided that they won’t need a committee for the re-districting plan. Judge Woody Gossom said the committee took time to review areas that would affect minority communities and provide them with options.

“What was the percentage of Black and Hispanic in 2010. You’ve gotta try to keep that pretty close to having that same balance or greater of minorities persons so that there is a chance of to have significant influence of being able to elect a candidate of their choice,” said Judge Gossom.

