Amber Alert for missing Washington girl canceled

The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.
The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued Sunday by police in Washington state for a missing 2-year-old girl has been canceled after the girl was found.

The previous story follows below:

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing girl.

Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning. She has black hair and is approximately 50 pounds.

According to the alert, the suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and felony harassment.

There also is information that he may have harmed the victim.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington plate number BUV0729.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400 or call 911.

