City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - American Airlines said it was forced to cancel hundreds of flights during the weekend for weather conditions and staffing.

Reuters reported the airline had canceled more than 1,400 flights since Friday.

Tracking website FlightAware showed 612 flights, about 22%, canceled Sunday, and 543 flights were canceled with 413 delayed Saturday.

American blamed the issues in part on severe winds at its Dallas-Fort Worth hub.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” the company said in a statement.

American said most of its customers were able to be re-booked on the same day.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights, blaming weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
The center will serve children in foster care with high level needs and require special care.
TFI opening facility for foster care kids in WF
The 22-year-old mother was killed Oct. 29
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.
Amber Alert for missing Washington girl canceled
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
‘Last, best hope’: UN climate summit opens in Glasgow
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing
Jay-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters welcomed into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas