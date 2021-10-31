City Guide
Downtown WF crawling with trick or treaters before Hallow’s Eve

Over 20 businesses decided to take part in the holiday that is a favorite among the young and young at heart.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls was crawling with ghouls, goblins and clowns in search of what everyone’s heart desires most on Halloween, delicious sweet candy.

“I think the kids enjoy it a lot more because they see everybody and it’s a lot prettier downtown than going just house to house,” said Desiree Diez, participant in Downtown WF Trick or Treat.

Over 20 business owners and museums decided to take part in the holiday that is a favorite among the young and young at heart.

“We’ve been participating in the Downtown Halloween event for a couple of years. Normally it’s on Halloween but this year since Halloween was on a Sunday the businesses got together and we just decided to do something on Saturday,” said Madeline Calcote, executive director of The Museum of North Texas History.

“They’re giving a lot of candy out and it’s fun to see all the costumes,” said Alicia Brower, participant in Downtown WF Trick or Treat.

While some decided to dress as superheroes or princesses, others decided to take a more creative route. Like one family, who made a costume where the wings were animatronic.

As an added plus to trick or treating Downtown made many families feel safer than they would have on Halloween night.

“It’s good for the kids to get out with their families instead of running from door to door at night, I think it’s safer during the daytime and we’re having a lot of fun,” said Esther Gomez, participant Downtown WF Trick or Treat.

