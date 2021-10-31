City Guide
Kell House Museum host jack-o’- lantern Jubilee

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pumpkin decorating was in full force at the Kell House Museum for families looking for the perfect way to spend a Saturday morning.

During the 2nd annual jack-o’- lantern Jubilee families could carve and decorate pumpkins, participate in a scavenger hunt, get their face painted and even take a few fall pictures in their Halloween costumes.

“Last year we had a thought that hey let’s try this and our volunteers had a lot of fun the families that came through had a lot of fun. So we’re going to keep doing it and build to make it better each year,” said Nadine McKown, site director of The Kell House Museum.

Over 20 families were there along with students from Wichita Falls High School, who were there to lend a hand. They hope to make the jack-o’- lantern jubilee event even bigger next year by having a trunk or treat.

