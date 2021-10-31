Mild weather for Halloween

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we are going to have a cold night. The low for tonight will be 45 with clear skies. On Halloween, we will have nice weather. A cold front will work its way into the area Sunday. The front will cool us down into the low-70s. We will drop down into the upper 60s for the high on Monday. Rain chances return to the forecast by Monday evening. Tuesday, we will have a high of 64 with showers off and on throughout the day. Wednesday, we look to have even cooler weather with only a high of 53. Wednesday, we will also have a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two.

