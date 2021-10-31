City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mild weather for Halloween

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we are going to have a cold night. The low for tonight will be 45 with clear skies. On Halloween, we will have nice weather. A cold front will work its way into the area Sunday. The front will cool us down into the low-70s. We will drop down into the upper 60s for the high on Monday. Rain chances return to the forecast by Monday evening. Tuesday, we will have a high of 64 with showers off and on throughout the day. Wednesday, we look to have even cooler weather with only a high of 53. Wednesday, we will also have a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Chris Horgen
City of WF gets a new voice with Chris Horgen
The 22-year-old mother was killed Oct. 29
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
News Channel 6 is on the scene.
UPDATE: Major 7 car accident with injuries on Kell & Kemp

Latest News

Great Looking Halloween Weekend
Great Looking Halloween Weekend
Great Looking Halloween Weekend
Great Looking Halloween Weekend
The wind will calm down by Friday evening
Staying a Little Breezy
Staying Windy into Friday