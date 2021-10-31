City Guide
MSU TX unveils Charlye O. Farris Justice Center

The university is hoping to create diversity and social justice for the community of Wichita Falls.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University passed another milestone as they work to create diversity and social justice for the community of Wichita Falls.

On Oct. 29 the university had the grand opening of The Charlye O. Farris Social Justice Resource Center.

It was named in honor of the late Farris, the first female African American lawyer to practice law in Texas

The SJRC is the perfect place to follow in Farris’s legacy and help those who walk through it’s doors have a better understanding of one another.

“That really lead to our idea of a social justice resource center and to really provide some opportunities for education around diversity inclusion. We also hope to align ourselves with partners in the community that are having the same conversations. So it’s really an external version of what we do on campus with our cross cultural center,” said Cammie Dean assistant vice president of student affairs at Midwestern State University.

Dean said while the center won’t be short on topics, it is welcoming book donations that could be helpful in guiding those talks of justice, diversity and inclusion.

For more information on The Charlye O. Farris Social Justice Resource Center visit their website.

