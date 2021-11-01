2 deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 1.
27 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, November 1, 2021
|2
|50s
|33
|27
Last week, the health district reported 12 new deaths and 106 new cases, 70% of which were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
