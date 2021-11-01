City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 1.

27 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 1, 2021250s3327

Last week, the health district reported 12 new deaths and 106 new cases, 70% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
The 22-year-old mother was killed Oct. 29
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Halloween weekend events
The center will serve children in foster care with high level needs and require special care.
TFI opening facility for foster care kids in WF

Latest News

Bowie's band explains how they've become a family.
Band of the Week: Bowie High School
This survivor is looking for love.
Pet of the week: Luna is looking for a forever home
Bowie's band explains how they've become a family.
Band of the Week: Bowie High School
With the Astros clinching game 5 in the World Series, make sure to do your homework before...
BBB warns about scam sports memorabilia
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions