Bash WF courthouse for charity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve ever wanted to take a hammer to the Wichita Falls Courthouse, your time is now!

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, pay $1 to swing a sledgehammer in the old Sheriff’s Office of the Wichita County Courthouse. Each swing costs a dollar, with proceeds going to First Step.

The Wichita County Commissioner’s Court announced on Friday that it would be holding a fundraiser in honor of October being National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The event will help to begin the demolition and remodel of the courthouse, while helping a good cause.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.