BBB warns about scam sports memorabilia

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the Astros clinching game five of the World Series, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about buying sports memorabilia from disreputable sources.

BBB is specifically warning card collectors and traders about Panini America Inc., a company that’s left BBB complaints and inquiries unanswered.

In 2017, BBB notified Panini America of a pattern of complaints, alleging the company fails to honor promised fulfillment and delivery of products after receiving redemption cards from its customers. This pattern of complaints has remained unresolved, and BBB has seen a recent spike in complaints of this nature. To date, BBB has processed 242 complaints from 43 US states and two Canadian provinces in the last three years. 38 more complaints were recently received and are pending closure.

Panini America Inc. has an “F” rating with the BBB due to these issues, and there are more companies like them that consumers might encounter online.

BBB recommends the following tips to avoid these issues while shopping for sports memorabilia:

Research before you buy.

Use BBB.org and shopper reviews to do your homework before paying.

Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar.

Be careful purchasing sought-after products.

When the BBB is evaluating the trustworthiness of a company, being responsive and honoring promises is critical. Addressing disputes quickly, professionally, and in good faith is necessary in order for consumers to trust a business, and in this case the company is not responsive.

