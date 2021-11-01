City Guide
Construction to slow traffic at State Hwy 79, FM 1954

The realignment portion of construction is expected to take around six months to complete.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A contractor working with TxDOT on the State Highway 79 and FM 1954 Intersection Improvement Project near Lakeside City has decided to start construction two months earlier than planned.

The intersection will become a four-way stop starting on Nov. 8 until the realignment is completed, according to TxDOT officials. Traffic delays are expected during the morning and evening rushes.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and allow extra time to get to their destinations. Upon completion, the intersection will be returned to a two-way stop to allow State Hwy 79 traffic to proceed without stopping.

TxDOT officials said Bowman Road will no longer be accessible from the intersection to go northbound. The south end of Bowman will be one-way (southbound) and will only be able to turn west onto FM 1954. If you are trying to access Bowman coming from the west, you’ll have to turn north on State Hwy 79 and go up to the north end of Bowman.

Safety concerns and sight distance problems will be addressed by this realignment project. The new intersection will reportedly feature improved horizontal and vertical alignment, added turn lanes, new illumination, traffic signal flashers and advance-warning devices.

The realignment portion of the $5.2 million job is expected to take around six months to complete.

