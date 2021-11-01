Crime Stoppers: Suspect sought for pulling gun on KMOC employee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are still trying to identify a man who they say assaulted a radio station employee.

The crime happened around 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the KMOC radio station. Station Manager Keith Sanderson first heard the sound of the front door opening.

“I just walked around the corner and the guy said ‘hey how’s it going,’ and then he pulled a gun on me,” Sanderson said. “I just ducked back around the corner and before anything else could happen, he left. I figured it was him leaving or someone else coming in, I heard the door ding again.”

After less than half a minute later, it was all over. While the gunman made it into the lobby, he didn’t make it through the open window or past a locked second door.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 (long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888). You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You could earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

