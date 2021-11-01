Hiring Red, White & You! coming to WF on Nov. 4

City Guide
Hiring Red, White and You! helps veterans find jobs
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mark your calendars: a massive job fair is coming to Wichita Falls on Thursday!

The 2021 Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Job Fair is an in-person and virtual event taking place Nov. 4. Over 30 employers will be hiring for over 670 jobs in North Texas during the event, with 21 of those companies being represented at the in-person job fair.

The event is being put on by the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions North Texas and the Texas Veterans Commission. While it’s geared towards veterans, military members and their spouses, who will be given priority entry during the in-person portion of the event, all job-seekers are welcome to participate in the job fair. There is no cost to enter as an employer or as a job-seeker.

The in-person event will take place at the Sikes Lake Center on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. The virtual event will be open for an extended period from Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. You can access the virtual event by clicking here.

Workforce Solutions North Texas also offers support for job-seekers. Those seeking resume or interview assistance, or who want to know what to expect during a virtual event, can call (940) 322-1801 (option 2).

