Holliday band departs for state UIL competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday marked a big step for Holliday High School’s marching band, as they departed for the UIL State Marching Contest.

Holliday made sure to send them off with a bang, hosting a massive send-off for their departing team.

The marching band is bound for San Antonio, where they will compete in the UIL State Marching Contest.

Click here to see the Holliday band in action last month during our Band of the Week segment.

