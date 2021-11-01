City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Jones testified via video link from the State Penitentiary in McAlester that he was with his family the night of the killing.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
The 22-year-old mother was killed Oct. 29
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Halloween weekend events
The center will serve children in foster care with high level needs and require special care.
TFI opening facility for foster care kids in WF

Latest News

This survivor is looking for love.
Pup with a past: Luna is looking for a forever home
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden’s big package
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden cites “overwhelming obligations” of US on climate
Bowie's band explains how they've become a family.
Band of the Week: Bowie High School
After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him...
COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated