Pup with a past: Luna is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to Luna, a three-year-old dog looking for love.

Luna is a survivor, and she’s hoping for a home that will understand her past and love her even more for it.

The pup went through an extensive healing process after suffering a large chemical burn two years ago. The wound occasionally comes open, but Luna doesn’t let pain come in the way of her sweet disposition. She let her affectionate personality shine at News Channel 6, making sure to give kisses to every staffer she came across. She especially won over Chris, who became determined to see her adopted.

Luna’s past means that she will do best as a single-dog home, with no other animals. Katie described Luna as a pit-mix, and speculated that she has labrador or hound lineage.

If you’re interested in giving Luna the love she deserves, make sure to reach out to Emily’s Legacy! There is a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

If you’d like to meet other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue, a group of animals will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.