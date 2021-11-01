Rain chances return Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions. Today, we will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. We have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 46 with showers. Tuesday, we will have a high of 59 with a 60% chance for showers. A stray storm or two could develop out of this system on Tuesday. Wednesday, we will have a high of 51 with a 40% chance of showers.

