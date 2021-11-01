City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
The 22-year-old mother was killed Oct. 29
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Halloween weekend events
The center will serve children in foster care with high level needs and require special care.
TFI opening facility for foster care kids in WF

Latest News

KAUZ is looking ahead!
Upcoming events in November
The Holliday Eagles show how to perform under pressure, bringing students of many backgrounds...
Holliday band departs for state UIL competition
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
Hiring Red, White and You! helps veterans find jobs
Hiring Red, White & You! coming to WF on Nov. 4