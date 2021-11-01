Upcoming events in November

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is over, but there’s still a lot of amazing events on our Community Calendar!

Make sure to click the links to see details on these great events, which range from vendor fairs to charitable cookout contests.

Tuesday, November 2

It’s election day! News Channel 6 is dedicated to giving you the best coverage of local races, so make sure to tune in!

Tradition you can taste: the Church of the Good Shepherd is holding its 93rd Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon and Bazaar! Our very own Tanner Deleon sampled some of this beef barley soup, which has the same secret recipe as it did almost a hundred years ago, and proclaimed it a hit. You can order ahead or pick up at the curb, but make sure to head across the street to check out their bazaar and bake-sale as well!

Thursday, November 4

Christmas Magic is here! Now in its fortieth year, the event will run from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 7 at the MPEC.

2021 Hiring Red, White & You! comes to Wichita Falls! While the in-person and virtual event prioritizes veterans, all job-seekers are invited to attend. Over 30 employers will be hiring for over 670 jobs in North Texas, get your resume ready!

Saturday, November 6

Check out Chad Prather at Memorial Auditorium!

Sunday, November 7

Last call for Christmas Magic! Now in its fortieth year, the event will run from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 7 at the MPEC.

Friday, November 12

The CrossRoads of Life gang presents Beast Feast, a weekend cook-off to help veterans! The family-friendly event will have a bouncy house, live music, a gravel bike ride, and more! Cook teams will be able to participate in competitions for dishes and beverages like chili, cobbler, beef brisket, and even Bloody Marys!

Saturday, November 13

Hangar Holiday flies into Wichita Falls! Hosted by the Sheppard Spouses’ Club, the free-admission craft and vendor show raises money for military spouses and depended children through the SSC’s annual scholarship and grants. Make sure to check it out on Saturday and Sunday!

The YMCA on Bartley Dr. is hosting the BRAVE AMERICAN dance fitness event! Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds to to benefit Base Camp Lindsey, a local non-profit dedicated to providing resources and services for our veterans to prevent homelessness.

The second and final day of Beast Feast will have even more fun competitions, events, and presentations.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is opening its season with A Texas Tribute, complete with a special Meet & Greet option. Tickets are available now!

Sunday, November 14

Last call for Hangar Holiday!

Thursday, November 18

Grammy-winning Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black, and is making a stop at Memorial Auditorium! Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, November 27

Come see “Paw Patrol LIVE! Race to the Rescue” at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Tickets are on sale now.

Want to see your event? Submit to our community calendar! Events are usually reviewed and posted within a day.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.