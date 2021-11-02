City Guide
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

25 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths and 52 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 1, 2021250s3327
Tuesday, November 2, 2021150s1925

Last week, the health district reported 12 new deaths and 106 new cases, 70% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

