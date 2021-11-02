Building materials going up

City Guide
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One landscaping owner said he’s seen materials for construction rise in cement, rocks, and gravel in the last year. Donnie Long, Owner of Longo Landscaping and Stone said although these prices are expensive he believes it’s here to stay. He says even the price of rebar has gone up.

“Seven hundred and forty dollars a bundle back in November of last year. It is $1200 a bundle now. That is the increase we’ve had. Like our gravel it was $6.85 a ton...now it’s $8.25 a ton,” said Long.

Long said getting a set price for building material is hard. The price can change a few times during the week.

